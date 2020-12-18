Zoo Filez from the NC Zoo: Looking back on 2020

Fewer guests were able to visit the North Carolina Zoo in person this year because of COVID-19, but more people than ever got to see the animals at the zoo thanks to the Nat Geo Wild Show “Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina.”
The show featured several new babies born in 2020 and other looks behind the scenes.
In today’s Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith looks back at what you may have missed in 2020.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Tom Cruise wraps ‘Mission: Impossible’ production early after rant over COVID-19 protocols
- Winston-Salem bakery serves up French pastries almost too beautiful to eat
- 4-year-old girl found dead in California home where 2 adults apparently overdosed
- Project Pet: Bunny the talking dog is helping humans get smarter
- US college student gets 4-month sentence in Cayman Islands over COVID-19 violation