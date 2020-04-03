Zebras find home at North Carolina Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Zookeeper Jason Balder says the most common question guests ask him about zebras is “are they black with white stripes or white with black stripes?”

He says the zebra’s skin is the same color as her nose.

And while all zebras have those colors in common, their individual striping patterns are all unique.

“It is individual to the animal. Very similar to our fingerprints. You are never going to find two zebras with the exact same set of stripes,” Balder said.

He also said that a zebra’s stripes help it avoid predators when in the wild.