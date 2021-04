ASHEBORO, N.C. — The oldest animal at the North Carolina Zoo is more than a century old.

Scientists believe Maximus, the alligator snapping turtle, hatched in the year 1900, making him about 120 years old.

At that age, Maximus doesn’t move around much. Sometimes he sits still for so long, zookeepers say visitors think he passed away.

Fortunately, Maximus is in very good health for his age and even participates in training with his zookeepers.

Shannon Smith shows us in this week’s Zoo Filez.