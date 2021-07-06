The North Carolina Zoo’s tram system helps guests see everything the zoo has to offer

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Visiting the North Carolina zoo can be exciting and exhausting. The zoo stretches 26 hundred acres making it the largest natural habitat zoo in the country.

To see all the animals, guests would have to 5 miles of trails. That’s why the zoo offers tram rides to transport guests to and from the zoo’s two entrances as well as the African Junction which sits in the middle of the zoo.

The trams run all day and pick up guests about every 15 minutes.

Shannon Smith shows us the tram rides and how for some it’s the highlight of their visit.