ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Zoo makes conservation a major part of its mission.

They lead efforts around the world to save endangered species like African elephants and gorillas.

Staff also works every day to protect the planet by reducing the amount of waste they put into the local landfills.

For example, their fast food on-site restaurants create very little trash compared to other places.

Shannon Smith shows us how in today’s Zoo Filez.