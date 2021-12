ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Even though it can be quite cold some days, winter is a wonderful time to visit the North Carolina Zoo.

Many of the animals are more active and a few even change colors for the colder temperatures.

The artic foxes shed their gray fur and put on a beautiful white fluffy coat to match the snow in their natural habitat.

Shannon Smith shows us their new duds in this week’s Zoo Filez.