Snow machines installed, fun winter activities planned at NC Zoo

Even when the sun’s shining, it will be snowing at the North Carolina Zoo this winter.

Staff just installed two snow bubble blowing machines that will be open for guests Thursday through Sunday at the zoo.

They are part of fun new programs guests can enjoy this season.

Families can also purchase s’mores kits and roast the marshmallows over a fire.

Hot cocoa and cookies will also be available.

The zoo has also built several fire pits for families to warm up during their winter visits to the zoo.

Shannon Smith shows us in Zoo Filez.