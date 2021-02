ASHEBORO, N.C. — Just like us, when it’s cold and rainy outside, some of the animals at the North Carolina Zoo have to stay inside.

That’s the case for the four giraffes.

Zookeepers say the giant animals could slip on the mud and hurt themselves.

So, in the meantime, zookeepers work to create a fun environment inside their two-story heated barn.

Shannon Smith takes us behind the scenes in this week’s Zoo Filez.