ASHEBORO, N.C. — Many of the animals at the North Carolina Zoo are born there or move from other Zoos around the country.

A few did start out in the wild, but for one reason or another had to be rescued and brought to the zoo for care.

Shannon Smith shares the story of the two cougars who came to the Zoo at just 3 months old in today's Zoo Filez.