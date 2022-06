ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Zoo is the world’s largest natural habitat zoo. It has more than 2,600 acres, but just 500 acres are developed.

Guests can enjoy many beautiful natural areas around the zoo. Some of those areas are beneficial to the environment too, like a manmade wetlands area that helps clear water runoff from the 13-acre parking lot at the Zoo.

Shannon Smith shows us in today’s Zoo Filez.