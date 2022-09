ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s National Electric Vehicle week, and the North Carolina Zoo’s quickly converting their fleet from gasoline and diesel-powered engines to electric.

Since 2020, the zoo’s added electric cars, golf carts, micro vehicles and micro vans. Electric passenger vans will transport guests around the park in the future too.

In today’s Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith shows us the move to electric.