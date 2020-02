Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- You can see the fastest animal in the world at the North Carolina Zoo. And there's a rare chance you could even spot it in the wild here in North Carolina.

While most people might guess the fastest animal is the cheetah, it's actually the peregrine falcon. It can fly at top speeds of 200 miles per hour.

FOX8's Shannon Smith learns more about the bird in today's Zoo Filez.