North Carolina Zoo helps 4 orphaned otters get ready for life in the wild

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at the North Carolina Zoo hopes to help four orphaned otters return to the wild.

This Spring, three otters were found abandoned along the coast and then another in the mountains. Now, workers at the center are raising them together as a family group.

Typically otters would stay with their mother for at least a year. Workers are providing them with a private habitat and allowing them to forage for food to help prepare them to return to the wild this Fall.

Shannon Smith shows us these otters in today’s Zoo Filez.