ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Zoo strives to be more than just a place for people to see animals.

The zoo has also won a number of awards for conservation efforts around the world. Right now, zookeepers are trying to save a species here in North Carolina.

They started the Salamander Project because the North Carolina mountains are home to more than sixty different species of salamanders, with on with of the world’s highest concentrations of the animals.

The hope is to learn more about salamanders and help the declining populations. Shannon Smith shows us in this Zoo Filez.