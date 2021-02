ASHEBORO, N.C. — We can’t really travel much right now, but you can escape the cold winter weather for a little while with a quick trip to the aviary at the North Carolina Zoo.

It always feels like a tropical destination inside the huge glass dome with species of birds from all over the world flying overhead.

You may even see a few baby birds emerging from their nests for the first time.

Shannon Smith shows us what to look out for in this week’s Zoo Filez.