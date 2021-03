ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo is the largest in the world, which sounds great until you have to walk it.

Now you can ride around the park on the back of a bear or a tiger.

Shannon Smith shows us the new Rydables for rent in this week’s Zoo Filez.You.

You can rent the Rydables for a base fee of $5 and then it’s just $0.33 a minute, so an hour would be less than $25.