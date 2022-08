ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — This week, zoos around the world celebrated World Lion Day. It was certainly bittersweet for the North Carolina Zoo.

They recently lost their male lion, Reilly, who was the oldest of his kind in any zoo in North America. He passed away earlier in the month after a long battle with renal disease at the age of 23, leaving behind his mate Mekita.

(Courtesy of NC Zoo)

On this week’s Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith tells us more about Reilly’s incredible legacy at the North Carolina Zoo.