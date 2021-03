ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo helps animals all over the world through a variety of conservation projects.

For decades, zoo staff members have traveled to Africa, working to save endangered species like elephants, rhinos and chimpanzees.

Many of those projects also benefit the people living in villages in those African communities. For example, one project teaches people to build cooking stoves.

In today’s Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith shows us how that helps both people and animals.