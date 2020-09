ASHEBORO, N.C. — There’s been a big baby boom of vampire bats at the North Carolina Zoo this summer.

Now more than forty bats live in the habitat.

Zookeepers brought in twelve new female bats late last year in an effort to increase the bat colony, and it was a huge success.

One bat even delivered twins, something zookeepers say is extremely rare.

Shannon Smith shows us the new vampire bat babies in today’s Zoo Filez.