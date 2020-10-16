NC Zoo creates wish list so you can buy a gift for an animal

ASHEBORO, N.C. — When COVID-19 closed the North Caorlina Zoo from March to mid-summer, the operating budget took quite a hit. 

Zookeepers did not have much extra money for enrichment or special play items to stimulate the animals. 

After some brainstorming, they came up with a way for guests to buy gifts for their favorite animals. 

They set up an Amazon wish list which works a lot like a wedding registry.   

The keepers picked out the items and then wrote which animals would be able to enjoy them.   

The prices range from $10 to hundreds of dollars. 

In today’s Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith shows us some of the items on the wish list. You can access it on the NC Zoo Society’s web page.

