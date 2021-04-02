Missed the North Carolina Zoo? All attractions will be open this season

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Spring is usually one of the busiest times of the year at the North Carolina Zoo. In fact, this week, the zoo has reached capacity for ticket sales almost every day.

That’s completely different from last year when the zoo closed for three months because of COVID-19.

Finally, for the first time in more than a year, all of the zoo attractions will be back open soon.

That includes several attractions that allow the guests to see some of the largest animals up close.

Shannon Smith shows us in today’s Zoo Filez.