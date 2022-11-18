ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Zoo is home to a number of critically endangered species.
Among them are two red ruff lemurs!
In this week’s Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith talks about why these two are so important to the zoo’s mission.
by: Shannon Smith
Posted:
Updated:
