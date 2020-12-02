Meet the North Carolina Zoo’s baby sand cat Layla

Life continued at the North Carolina Zoo even when it was shut down during the middle of a pandemic.
This summer, sand cat Naja gave birth to a tiny baby girl named Layla.
Zookeepers brought the mom and dad sand cats in three years ago to breed.
It took a while, but finally, the two produced the kitten.
Keepers say Layla’s a big deal because these cats are hard to find in the wild and very few live in zoos.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, guests can’t see Layla yet.
You can watch her on this week’s Zoo Filez though. Shannon Smith gives us a look.
