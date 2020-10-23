Local businesses help NC Zoo protect rhinos from algae

COVID-19 closed the North Carolina Zoo from March to mid-summer. That put a huge dent in the budget for zookeepers, and made it difficult to fix a problem that put the rhinos in danger.
The zookeepers discovered a dangerous, potentially deadly blue green algae growing in the lake on their habitat. If the rhinos were to drink the water, they could become very sick.
The Zoo didn’t have the money to build anything to block the animals so they turned to local businesses. Several local contractors joined together and built a giant rock wall around the lake.
FOX8’s Shannon Smith shows us in today’s Zoo Filez.