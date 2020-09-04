Kaleidoscope Butterfly Garden at NC Zoo lets visitors see butterflies from all over the world

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The Kaleidoscope Butterfly Garden at the North Carolina Zoo is one of the most beautiful places in the Piedmont.

The screened in habitat allows visitors to walk through a path as they look up at 50 species of butterflies from all over the world.

There can be as many as 900 butterflies at one time in the enclosure.

The habitat closes when the weather cools down so if you want to see it, you only have about a month left this year.

Shannon Smith gives us a look in today’s Zoo Filez.