ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Unfortunately, so many of us know how difficult it is to say goodbye to our pets.

So, you can imagine what zookeepers at the North Carolina Zoo go through too often. They care for hundreds of animals and loss is a frequent part of their job.

Mental health experts say that can lead to compassion fatigue, a condition that’s been well documented among human health care workers.

Shannon Smith talked with zookeepers about how the zoo is helping them deal with the difficulties of losing animals.