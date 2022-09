ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Construction is already underway on the largest expansion at the North Carolina Zoo in decades.

The Asia habitat will sit in the center of the zoo between the current North America and Africa habitats. While it’s exciting to have new attractions and animals, it also means some growing pains to deal with.

In today’s Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith shows us how zoo staff members are making sure the animals are okay with the construction.