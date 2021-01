ASHEBORO, N.C. — Tammy, the oldest chimpanzee at the North Carolina Zoo, turns 50 this year.

Zookeeper Jenni Campbell says, “This is a big deal. The average life span of chimps is only about 35 years old, so it’s really exciting that she’s thriving.”

Right now, Tammy remains in good health, acting as a grandma to the babies in the troop and alpha female to one of the groups.

But keepers admit, Tammy had her tough years at the Zoo.

Shannon Smith explains in this week’s Zoo Filez.