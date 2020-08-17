Grizzly bear gets home makeover at North Carolina Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The grizzly bear at the North Carolina Zoo has a new home.

Crews recently completed a huge renovation to the habitat that now allows people to come within feet of the big bear.

Zoo staff filled in one of the pools to give the grizzly bear, named Tommo, more room to roam.

Workers also added a glass barrier to give guests a close-up encounter with Tommo.

The other main addition to the habitat is an open training wall. Guests eventually will be able to watch zookeepers work with the grizzly on husbandry behaviors so he can participate in his own healthcare. Tommo already allows keepers to trim his nails and brush his teeth.

This is the first renovation of the grizzly bear habitat since it opened in 1994,