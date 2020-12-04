Discover wild holiday gifts at the North Carolina Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. — This holiday season, wrap up a piece of the North Carolina Zoo, and in the process help the animals that live at the zoo and their counterparts in the wild.

The Zoo offers several fun family experiences including a private golf cart tour as well as overnight trips where you sleep close enough to hear the lions roar while you snore.

This year, you can also purchase special online virtual experiences to meet your favorite animals up close.

You could also participate in the Annual Holiday Adoption program. You can adopt your favorite animal, get a plush and certificate to wrap up and the proceeds will help fund conservation efforts for that animal in the wild.

The zoo’s gift shop also offers fun animal toys and games, as well as handmade gifts from places where zoo animals are found in the wild. You can find all the information to book experiences or buy gifts on the North Carolina Zoo Society’s website.