Despite pandemic, NC Zoo forges ahead with construction projects

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo is the world’s largest natural habitat zoo. That means a lot of maintenance on current buildings.

Plus, the zoo is always building and expanding. Even though crowds were smaller at the zoo because of COVID-19 restrictions, construction projects forged ahead.



The demolition of the Pavillion in the Africa section of the zoo was the biggest project. It took months to bring the building down. Thousands of tons of concrete and hundreds of tons of steel were removed from the site and then recycled to be used in other state projects.

The baboon habitat was attached to the Pavillion so a new one is now being built. The zoo is also creating a new route for the popular Zoofari attraction.