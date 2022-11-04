ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Sunday, November 6th, is Polar Bear Awareness Day.
You can celebrate with the two polar bears that live at the North Carolina Zoo!
Shannon Smith shares more about them in this Zoo Filez.
by: Emily Mikkelsen
