Watch Now
FOX8 Noon News

Your North Carolina Voter Guide

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:
Your Local Election Headquarters

Your Local Election Headquarters

The 2020 Election is getting closer, and the primary season is upon us. Here is everything you need to know to cast your ballot and make your voice heard.

Early voting for the 2020 primary election will take place from Feb. 13 to Feb. 29.

Election Day is March 3.

Check out the latest election news at Your Local Election HQ

How do I register to vote?

In North Carolina, you must register to vote using the voter registration application. Click the button below for the voter registration application.

Voter Registration Application

The application asks for your full name, your home address, your date of birth and your citizenship status. You must sign the application with a pen (no electronic signatures!). Make sure you fill out the whole thing.

Once completed, mail it to the Board of Elections office in your county.

Find the address of your local Board of Elections office

When the Board of Elections approves your application, they will mail your voter registration card to the address you provided. You should get it in 1 to 2 weeks. If you don’t get it, call your local Board of Elections office.

This mail won’t be forwarded to a different address. This is why it’s so important to register with your correct home address.

You can look up your registration status online using this handy Voter Search tool from the State Board of Elections.

North Carolina Voter Search

What qualifications do I need to meet to vote?

On Election Day, you:

  • Must be a citizen of the United States.
  • Must live in the county where you are registered to vote for at least 30 days before Election Day.
  • Must be at least 18 years old for a general election.
    • You can submit a registration form up to two years before your 18th birthday if you will be 18 by the time of the next general election.
    • 17-year-olds can vote in a primary election if they will be 18 in time for the general election. 
  • Must not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction (including probation or parole). If a prospective voter has previously been convicted of a felony, his/her citizenship rights must be restored. Visit the NC State Board of Elections website for more information on voting rights for people in the North Carolina criminal justice system.

Do I need a photo ID to vote during the March 3 primary election?

No. While North Carolina voters did vote in favor of a state constitutional amendment to require a photo ID, that amendment was blocked by a federal district court. This block will stay in place until the court says something different.

How do I request an absentee ballot?

Print out this absentee ballot request form and mail it to your local Board of Elections. The board must receive your request form by 5 p.m. Oct. 1.

Absentee Ballot Request Form

Active-duty military, U.S. citizens who are overseas on Election Day and family members of active-duty military and overseas U.S. citizens can vote through special absentee ballot options.

Special Absentee Ballot Options

What voting district am I in?

The North Carolina General Assembly offers a Find Your Legislators tool to help you find your current district and your district for the 2020 elections for U.S. Congress, the North Carolina House and the North Carolina Senate.

North Carolina recently went through a redistricting process so you may notice some changes.

Find Your Legislators

Where is my polling place?

If you are voting on Election Day, put your first and last name into the North Carolina Voter Search tool and click into your profile to find your “Election Day Polling Place.” On Election Day, this is the only location where you will be allowed to vote.

North Carolina Voter Search

If you want to vote early, you can go to any One-Stop Voting Site in your county. Find where you can vote early using this One-Stop Voting Sites search tool.

Search for One-Stop Early Voting sites in my county

Early voting for the 2020 primary election will take place from Feb. 13 to Feb. 29. Election Day is March 3.

Who is up for election?

From candidates for U.S. president to local school board, you can find the full list of candidates running for office on this primary candidate guide.

See the North Carolina primary candidates by county

Voting information for Piedmont Triad counties

Guilford County
Forsyth County
Alamance County
Alleghany County
Caswell County
Davidson County
Davie County
Montgomery County
Randolph County
Rockingham County
Stokes County
Surry County
Wilkes County
Yadkin County

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

More election news

More Your Local Election HQ

Follow FOX8 on Twitter

MOST POPULAR