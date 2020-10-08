Your Local Election HQ profile: Sen. Thom Tillis

North Carolina’s freshman senator is in the fight for his political life.

Thom Tillis defeated incumbent Kay Hagan in 2014 by running as a successful business executive who believed he could help create the conditions for a more vibrant economy in those years immediately after the 2008 recession when the recovery was still slow.

That’s why he still says, six years later, that he has the same priorities.

“I think it’s continuing to provide relief for the economy,” said Tillis, about where his focus is. “The last thing we can do is have a tax increase or additional regulatory burdens so it’s focus on the economic recovery and focus on the health care recovery.”

He voted to extend further relief for individuals on Sept. 10, but it couldn’t pass the Senate when Democrats objected that it didn’t provide enough money for what they saw as other needs. Then, in the week of Oct. 5, President Donald Trump called off negotiations on further COVID relief and, from what Tillis had told FOX8 earlier, he agrees because of what Democrats were insisting on.

“A trillion-dollar bailout for states that were mismanaged long before COVID got here,” said Tillis, about what Democrats demanded. “We’ve laid down something that I think the American people and North Carolina want and we’re willing to compromise but Nancy Pelosi needs to come to the table and compromise. We’re not going to give a trillion dollars to poorly-run states.”

And as racial justice protests continue, nationwide, Tillis said he is very open to talking about how to reform policing and providing law enforcement with resources it needs, like more psychologists and other social workers. But he draws a line at what he’s seen in some cities, like Portland.

“We’ve got to listen to the protestors – the peaceful protestors – we have to hold the rioters and arsonists and looters, people who are injuring hundreds of police officers, accountable,” Tillis said. “They should go to jail. And then we should have a conversation and make progress about community safety.”

See more from Tillis in this Your Local Election Headquarters profile.