Your Local Election HQ profile: Lt. Gov. Dan Forest

Lt. Gov. Dan Forest believes North Carolina’s government can work together better, and he says his office has been displaying that during the economic havoc we’ve seen during the coronavirus pandemic.

“My office, which isn’t even responsible for employment security, helped 25,000 people get their unemployment,” Forest said.

Although he disagrees with some of his political opponents about how to support public education, Forest says he very much supports it and points to some efforts he’s lead as lieutenant governor.

“I lead the effort to broadband connectivity in the classroom,” Forest said. “We were the first state in the nation to have every single classroom connected to highspeed broadband. When I’m governor, we’ll be the first state to have every mile connected to highspeed broadband.”

Part of supporting education, he says, is getting students back in the classroom.

“Our kids need to actually be in school, right now. We need to get people’s livelihoods back,” Forest said. “Let the local communities decide how to safely open their schools and deal with teachers. If there are teachers that co-morbidities and issues, let them deal with their principal. They can teach online, they can teach virtually. If there are parents that don’t want their kids to go back to school, let them make that decision.”

