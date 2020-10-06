Your Local Election HQ profile: Lee Haywood

Lee Haywood never saw himself as a politician.

He went to work early in life and spent nearly 40 years building a business. Then the 2008 recession hit and he saw how fragile everything he – and many others like him – had built was. That’s when politics came onto his radar.

“You know, I’ve been behind the scenes for the past 10 or 12 years,” Haywood said. “And when my friend (6th district Republican congressman) Mark Walker decided he was going to pursue other avenues, I decided to jump in. And, you know, I don’t have any regrets.”

But there are big challenges for Haywood. First off, the newly-drawn 6th district is designed to elect a Democrat. Secondly, he’s going up against a well-funded and experienced candidate in Democrat Kathy Manning.

“I’m having to go up against a three-time candidate who is, you know, is pretty savvy as far as running a campaign,” he said. “This is my first time, but I’m a quick learner. And raising money has been a challenge in these times. But it’s opened up quite a bit as people have started to realize that there is a there is an election coming up.”

And Haywood believes as voters in the 6th district begin to pay attention, they see someone much like them.

“I’ve had a real job, a working job since around 16, 17 years old,” Haywood said. “And I still work to this day and go out and call all my customers every day. I have the pulse of the district. I know what this district is about. It’s a working-class district and I’m a working-class candidate.”

One that he believes can represent the district well.

“If I’m in Washington, there’ll be no bigger cheerleader than me for this district, and I’ll get business up and running all businesses up and running,” he said.

See more from Lee Haywood in this Your Local Election Headquarters profile.