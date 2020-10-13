Your Local Election HQ profile: Jim O’Neill

When Jim O’Neill made his first trip to North Carolina back in the 1980s, he had no idea he would make this home and raise a family here.

“I was fortunate to get an athletic scholarship to play lacrosse at Duke,” O’Neill said.

He had success playing at Duke and has worked to pass that along to young men in his community.

“I’ve spent a lot of time coaching youth lacrosse here,” O’Neill said. “I’m currently the head men’s lacrosse coach at Reynolds High School, which is a wonderful thing to be able to do, especially given my daytime job where I see a lot of suffering and sorrow, to be able to go out on a field with young men and see their dreams and possibilities and they’re all working together to achieve the same goal is a wonderful thing.”

That day job for the last 12 years has been as the Forsyth County district attorney, after another dozen or so as a prosecutor in the county. He is particularly proud of his work keeping home safe, on his website touting, “… the lowest dismissal rate in the state among urban counties for violent crimes …” and “… the highest conviction rate in the state when it comes to sexual assault crimes.”

But O’Neill points to his work in preventing problems, too. He has a new program that he says has produced a lot of success.

“What we started, here in Forsyth County, was a project that I called ‘DATA’: District Attorneys Treatment Alternatives,” O’Neill said, “to create programs that get people back on their feet and make them productive citizens once again. And, I think that as attorney general, my intention is to spread the word across the state about the good things that we’ve done here and see if other people can’t take advantage of it. I can tell you that the legislature is extremely interested in this program.”

As he speaks, you can see a finger on his left hand is bandaged.

He relates the story of his family’s dog and how she can be — a handful.

“My dog is a 140-pound Rottweiler who doesn’t know her own strength,” O’Neill said. “But we both see ourselves as protectors and keepers of families.”

