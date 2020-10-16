Your Local Election HQ profile: JD Wooten

First, JD Wooten spent time protecting his country as an Air Force officer.

When he left the service, he protected people’s intellectual property as an attorney.

He sees his run for state senate as protecting people’s core needs of health care and education.

“I think that our current crises of public health, pandemic and economic recession, racial injustice and a reckoning with that climate, all of those things emphasize that those two priorities, public schools and access to affordable health care have got to be at the forefront of what we’re looking at,” Wooten said.

He is running in District 24, which includes all of Alamance County and a chunk of Guilford County, east of Greensboro. Running for office is what Wooten sees as his duty, after his time in the Air Force ended.

“My family has been provided so much and had such a wonderful experience for so long in North Carolina,” said Wooten, about the fact that his family has been in the state for centuries. He returned to North Carolina in 2012 after attending the Air Force Academy and fulfilling his service commitment. When he did, “I didn’t recognize North Carolina anymore.”

He believes his life, to this point, is well-suited to this next venture.

“I have experience at the federal government level. I have experience in local law,” Wooten said. “I am an engineer and patent and trademark attorney, by background – former military officer.”

Even though he went to college out of state, he says North Carolina’s education system has slipped from its once-lofty perch and it’s about more than just how much money is spent on it.

“I think that what we have to look at is not just the amount of the budget, but also where the priorities are,” Wooten said. “I believe, as Joe Biden said, don’t tell me your priorities. Show me your budgets.”

