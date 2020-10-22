Your Local Election HQ profile: Gov. Roy Cooper

When North Carolina began allowing governors to serve two, consecutive terms in 1976, the first four governors elected after that did, indeed, win second terms.

But the last two have not, and Roy Cooper would like to start another streak by being reelected this fall.

Most political analysts believe the major issue in his race is how he’s handled the COVID-19 pandemic and Cooper believes he fares well on that.

“Our small businesses have been hit hard and we need to help them and, in fact, I’ve put forth funding to help them, we need Congress to do more to help them,” Cooper said. “We need to provide more for our unemployed – we have one of the worst unemployment systems, the stingiest unemployment systems in the country.”

Part of his program to fight the pandemic has been asking people to wear masks at all times in public.

“We need to make sure that we continue to push this,” Cooper said. “We talked to law enforcement about this, law enforcement is a little hesitant to enforce the mandate but many of them go up and talk to people and tell them they should be wearing a mask.”

But he has issues beyond the pandemic. Cooper has vetoed a number of state budgets drawn up by Republicans, even though those budgets included pay increases for teachers and other state employees because Cooper believed the increases needed to be larger.

“There’s no question we have to pay our teachers more. We’ve got to pay our law enforcement more to attract and retain the best law enforcement officers – we’re doing that, with corrections officers. But one thing I do know is we’ve got to stop these corporate tax cuts in order be able to have enough money to be able to do it,” Cooper said.

