Your Local Election HQ candidate guide

US Senate
Sen. Thom Tillis
Cal Cunningham

US House of Representatives – District 6
Lee Haywood
Kathy Manning

NC Governor
Gov. Roy Cooper
Lt. Gov. Dan Forest

NC Lieutenant Governor
Mark Robinson
Yvonne Holley

NC Attorney General
Jim O'Neill
Attorney General Josh Stein

NC Senate District 24
Amy Galey
JD Wooten

Guilford County School Bond Referendum