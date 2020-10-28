Your Local Election HQ candidate guide

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - It was October 7, 2020, early in the morning when someone put a tape over Kalle Thompson's Ring camera.

Video from Thompson shows it was quick and hid what was about to happen. Thompson said within the course of five minutes, that person spray-painted her large Trump/Pence sign, writing "rapist" and "racist", before taking the tape off the camera, and leaving her property.