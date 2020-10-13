Your Local Election HQ profile: Attorney General Josh Stein

Some jobs are simply more high profile than others.

Almost everybody knows who the president of the United States is in any given year, and most people probably know their governor.

But when it comes to Josh Stein’s job, he’s not so sure.

“A lot of people don’t know who the candidates are running for attorney general,” Stein said. “Some people don’t know that Josh Stein is the attorney general.”

Stein has been North Carolina’s attorney general for the last four years after seven years as a state senator.

He says he’s proud of what he’s done in his term, particularly on sexual assault cases.

“I’ve been working hard on eliminating the backlog of untested sexual assault kits which is critical,” Stein said. “These victims delivered evidence to the criminal justice system, and we did nothing with them.”

He says it’s more than just finishing a case.

“We’re getting about a 20% hit rate, so we’re solving cold cases, and it helps the victims know that there is justice,” Stein said.

But crime is only part of the job for the state’s top attorney.

“We protect the public’s health, our natural resources by holding polluters accountable to make them clean up their mess,” Stein said.

See more from Josh Stein as he runs for a second term in this Your Local Election Headquarters profile.