GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians already have voted early in-person and by mail as the doors open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the state’s Primary Election.

This election, postponed from March because of redistricting disputes, will choose nominees for the U.S. Senate seat to replace retiring Richard Burr, for various races in Congress – including three open seats statewide – for one of two contested seats on the state Supreme Court and two on the Court of Appeals, for a few races in the General Assembly and then for a variety of local races and issues.

According to a social media post by Gerry Cohen, an adjunct professor at Duke and member of the Wake County Elections Board, some 557,791 have voted already in North Carolina, which is about 94% of the final total from 2018 and about twice as many who voted early in 2018.

But the majority of voters still vote on election day, and the polls will be open until 7:30 p.m. Counties will have final canvasses of votes on May 27 to certify counts. You can find links to sample ballots and contacts for questions at our Election Guide.

What happens next

Winners take the nomination in 2-person voting, but candidates in the primary with more than two candidates must receive 30% plus one vote to advance to the General Election, which is Nov. 8. If no one reaches that threshold, the top two vote-getters will meet July 26 in a runoff election.

The Greensboro City Council is a non-partisan race – some councils and boards are – but all races, including mayor, will narrow fields to double the number of those who would be elected. That means if there’s one open seat, they need two candidates, or, if there are two open seats, they need four candidates. The exception is District 4, which has only two candidates. Greensboro’s General Election – which was postponed from 2021 because of delays in the census and district lines – will be on July 26.

U.S. Senate races

There are 14 Republicans and 11 Democrats in the primary. A Libertarian faces the winners in the fall. But the focus in these primaries has boiled down to the two frontrunners: Rep. Ted Budd (R-Advance) for the GOP and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley for the Democrats.

Budd, a gun shop owner who represents the 13th District, has well-known and active competitors in former Gov. Pat McCrory and former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro. Author and veteran Marjorie Eastman also has garnered support and appeared in two of four televised debates (Budd didn’t appear in any). The GOP field also includes another Greensboro resident, minister and psychotherapist Tobias LaGrone, who is in his first election.

But Budd, who has the backing of former President Donald Trump and millions in backing from the super PAC Club for Growth, is polling well ahead of both candidates. Beasley, who has raised more money than anyone, is the overwhelming favorite.

U.S. House races

This is the current congressional map that has been appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. (NC GENERAL ASSEMBLY)

This entire election was delayed because congressional and state legislative maps drawn last November by the General Assembly were found by a trial court to be extreme partisan gerrymanders. But when that court said it couldn’t change them, the NC Supreme Court stepped in and ordered a redraw of the 14 districts (up one from 2020 because of the census).

The result changed the district landscape across the Piedmont Triad and created the likelihood of a more balanced delegation in Washington than the 8-5 edge Republicans hold now.

Gerald Austin (PHOTO FROM CANDIDATE)

Marvin Boguslawski (PHOTO FROM CANDIDATE)

Lee Haywood (PHOTO FROM CANDIDATE)

Laura Pichardo (PHOTO FROM CANDIDATE)

Mary Ann Contogiannis (PHOTO FROM CANDIDATE)

The races that affect the Triad have various fields:

The big congressional races, though, are in the 11th and 13th districts, but for decidedly different reasons.

The 11th District is a tempest because disgraced incumbent Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-Hendersonville) has drawn seven other Republicans, six Democrats and a Libertarian into the race. Almost all big GOP supporters except Trump have fled Cawthorn with their endorsements and dollars, and state Sen. Chuck Edwards of Flat Rock and GOP insider Michele Woodhouse of Hendersonville are aggressive competitors with broad support.

The 13th District is seen as the most up-for-grabs race, and there are 13 candidates (eight Republicans and five Democrats) seeking this open seat. Notable among them is another Trump endorsee, Republican Bo Hines, a Wake Forest law school graduate who planned to run in two other districts before settling here and moving to Fuquay-Varina. But local Republicans have campaigned aggressively against him, with Kelly Daughtry of Clayton having raised the most cash.

In other districts:

8th District: There is no incumbent in the district, which includes Davidson and Montgomery counties, but Rep. Dan Bishop (R-Charlotte) moved to run here.

There is no incumbent in the district, which includes Davidson and Montgomery counties, but Rep. Dan Bishop (R-Charlotte) moved to run here. 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 7th Districts: With G.K. Butterfield (D-Wilson) retiring, there is no incumbent in the 1st, but Deborah Ross (D-Wake) is seeking re-election in the 2nd. Incumbent Greg Murphy (R-Greenville) is facing four Republicans in the 3rd, and incumbent David Rouzer (R-Wilmington) is facing a challenger in the 7th.

With G.K. Butterfield (D-Wilson) retiring, there is no incumbent in the 1st, but Deborah Ross (D-Wake) is seeking re-election in the 2nd. Incumbent Greg Murphy (R-Greenville) is facing four Republicans in the 3rd, and incumbent David Rouzer (R-Wilmington) is facing a challenger in the 7th. 10th, 12th, 14th Districts: Republican incumbent Patrick McHenry (R-Statesville) is facing three challengers, in the 10th, and incumbent Rep. Alma Adams (D-Charlotte), a native of Greensboro, has one in the 12th. There is no incumbent in the new 14th District, so state Sen. Jeff Jackson of Charlotte and Ram Mammadov of Pineville are in the Democratic primary, and Pat Harrigan of Catawba and Jonathan Simpson of Charlotte are in the Republican field.

General Assembly

There are races in almost every state Senate and House district this fall, but there are few primaries. In one of them, House District 59 in Guilford County, Democrats Eddie Aday of Gibsonville and Sherrie Young of Greensboro are competing to face incumbent Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett).

The most interesting Senate race is in District 47, which includes Alleghany County. Two sitting Republican senators, Deanna Ballard of Blowing Rock and Ralph Hise of Spruce Pine, was drawn into the district. State law requires you to live in the district where you run, so they are facing off in a winner-take-all.

The other primaries:

Senate District 23: Democrats Craig Meyer of Chapel Hill and Jamie DeMent Holcomb of Hillsborough and Republicans Bill Cooke of Chapel Hill and Landon Woods of Yanceyville are candidates. There is no incumbent.

Democrats Craig Meyer of Chapel Hill and Jamie DeMent Holcomb of Hillsborough and Republicans Bill Cooke of Chapel Hill and Landon Woods of Yanceyville are candidates. There is no incumbent. Senate District 30: Incumbent Republican Steve Jarvis of Lexington is being challenged by Eddie Gallimore of Thomasville.

Incumbent Republican Steve Jarvis of Lexington is being challenged by Eddie Gallimore of Thomasville. Senate District 36: Republicans Shirley Randleman of Wilkesboro, Eddie Settle of Elkin, Vann Tate of Mount Airy and Lee Zachary of Yadkinville are on the ballot.

Republicans Shirley Randleman of Wilkesboro, Eddie Settle of Elkin, Vann Tate of Mount Airy and Lee Zachary of Yadkinville are on the ballot. House District 65: Incumbent Reece Pyrtle (R-Stoneville) is being challenged by Joseph A. Gibson III of Stokesdale. Democrats Jay Donecker of Reidsville and Gary L. Smith of Eden are in that primary.

Incumbent Reece Pyrtle (R-Stoneville) is being challenged by Joseph A. Gibson III of Stokesdale. Democrats Jay Donecker of Reidsville and Gary L. Smith of Eden are in that primary. House District 71: Democrats Kanika Brown, David Moore and Frederick N. Terry of Winston-Salem are competing.

Democrats Kanika Brown, David Moore and Frederick N. Terry of Winston-Salem are competing. House District 74: Democrats Carla Catalan Day of Winston-Salem and Sean Lew of Clemmons are in the race.

Democrats Carla Catalan Day of Winston-Salem and Sean Lew of Clemmons are in the race. House District 91: Incumbent Republican Kyle Hall of King has two GOP opponents in the primary — James Douglas of Rural Hall and Steven L. James of King.

Incumbent Republican Kyle Hall of King has two GOP opponents in the primary — James Douglas of Rural Hall and Steven L. James of King. House District 78: Republicans David Ashley of Climax, Cory Bortee of Asheboro and Neal Jackson of Robbins are vying.

Republicans David Ashley of Climax, Cory Bortee of Asheboro and Neal Jackson of Robbins are vying. House District 63: Republicans Peter Boykin and Ed Priola of Mebane and Stephen Ross of Burlington are facing off.

Republicans Peter Boykin and Ed Priola of Mebane and Stephen Ross of Burlington are facing off. House District 50: Renee Price and Matt Hughes of Hillsborough are Democratic candidates.

Renee Price and Matt Hughes of Hillsborough are Democratic candidates. House District 90: Republicans Sarah Stevens of Mount Airy and Benjamin Romans of Roaring River are running.

Courts

Partisan control of the state Supreme Court and, ostensibly, the Court of Appeals will be on the ballot this fall. The Democrats have a 4-3 edge on the Supreme Court, but Democrat Robin Hudson of Greensboro is retiring in Seat 3. Republicans control the Court of Appeals. Court terms are 8 years and rotate for re-election.

There is no primary in Seat 3, but two members of the Court of Appeals will face off this fall. In Seat 5, Republicans April C. Wood of Lexington, a member of the Court of Appeals, Trey Allen of Hillsborough and newcomer Victoria E. Prince of Greensboro are vying to face incumbent Democratic Associate Justice Sam J. Ervin IV of Morganton.

In the Court of Appeals primary:

Seat 9: Republicans Beth Freshwater Smith of Wilson or Donna Stroud of Garner.

Republicans Beth Freshwater Smith of Wilson or Donna Stroud of Garner. Seat 11: Republicans Charlton L. Allen of Mooresville or Michael Stading of Charlotte.

School referendum

There are two school tax referendums on the ballot in Guilford County. There is a $1.7 billion bond and a quarter-cent sales tax designed to pay for repairing crumbling and aging school facilities in Guilford County.

Local races on the primary ballot

Alamance County

Commissioners (2 open seats): Craig Turner (R), Steve Carter (R) and Robert Turner (R) of Burlington and Rudy Cartassi (R) of Mebane

Alleghany County

District Court Judge District 23, Seat 3: Republicans Jonathan Jordan of Jefferson and Laura Byrd Luffman of North Wilkesboro.

Commissioners (5 slots): Republicans Bobby Irwin (an incumbent), Ralph Dolinger, Bake Rector and Jeff Smith of Sparta, Timmy Evans of Ennice and Charles L. Scott and Greg Walker of Glade Valley.

Caswell County

Superior Court District 17A, Seat 2: Republicans Stan Allen of Mayodan and Jewel Ann Farlow of Reidsville.

Commissioners: Republicans Mark J. Dill of Pelham and Frank Rose of Yanceyville will meet in District 1. Republicans Tim Yarbrough and Steve Oestreicher of Prospect Hill will meet in District 5.

Board of Education: Wayne L. Owen of Blanch will face Joel Lillard of Yanceyville in District 2. Vennie Beggarly of Providence in District 1 and Nicole Smith of Burlington in District 5 are unopposed.

Davidson County

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 5: Republicans Eric J. Farr of Mocksville, Jon Welborn and Cindy Ellis of Advance will vie.

Commissioners (7 seats): Republicans Zak Crotts, Don Deal and Chris Elliott of Lexington, Tripp Kester of Winston-Salem, Mandy Ellis Kiser of Lexington Fred Lankford Jr. of High Point, Robert Miller of Lexington, Matt Mizell of Winston-Salem, Steve Shell of Lexington, Don W. Truell of Thomasville and Karen Watford of Thomasville.

Register of Deeds: Incumbent Republican Michael E. Horne of Lexington faces Republican Roger Younts of Lexington.

Sheriff: Incumbent Richie Simmons, a Republican, is facing a challenge from Mike James of Denton.

Board of Education: Angela Knotts McDuffie and Fay Craven Boger of Lexington will vie in Ward 5.

Lexington Mayor: John Clowney, Jason Hayes, Donald Holt Sr. and Rosa Terry will compete.

Lexington City Council: Esther Adams-Neely, Keith Curry and Vivian Royal are candidates in Ward 1, Jim Myers and JJ Jones in Ward 2, and Brent Wall and Mat Welborn in Ward 3. John R. Burke and Julia Dunn are candidates in Ward 4.

Davie County

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 5: Republicans Eric J. Farr of Mocksville, Jon Welborn and Cindy Ellis of Advance will vie.

Commissioners (5 seats): James Blakely, Benita Finney and Brent Schoaf of Advance and Charles Odell Williams and Brent Duane Vestal of Mocksville will compete.

Board of Education (3 seats): Republicans Joe Caudle of Yadkinville, Con Shelton of Mocksville and Timothy L. Brinkley, Marie Helms and Jay Weaver of Advance will compete.

Clerk of Superior Court: Republicans Andrew C. Brock and Jason Lawrence of Mocksville, Dan Robertson of Advance and Sonya Spry of Harmony will vie.

Forsyth County

Commissioners: Democrats Dan Beese of Winston-Salem and Ted Kaplan of Lewisville will vie for the at-large seat. District A: Democrats Fleming El-Amin, Phil Carter, Gardenia Henley, Tonya D. McDaniel and Shai Woodbury, all of Winston-Salem, will compete for two seats.

Forsyth County Board of Education:

At-large candidates: Democrats Sabrina Coone-Godfrey, Deanna Kaplan, Kimberly Stone and Richard Watts, all of Winston-Salem; Libertarian Regina Garner of Winston-Salem; Republicans Sarah Absher, Tabitha Hackett, Michael Hardman and Robert Nunzio Caprizzi, of Winston-Salem, Millie Williams of Kernersville, Allen Daniel of Clemmons and Carolyn Albright of Pfafftown.

District 1: Democrats Alex B. Bohannon, Trevonia “BG” Brown-Gaither, Chenita Barber Johnson, Richie “Lightbulb” Johnson Jr. and Tarsha M. Shore, all of Winston-Salem.

District 2: Republicans Jimmy Boyd, Leah H. Crowley, Lida Calvert Hayes, Susan Miller and Yvonne Williams of Winston-Salem, Robert Barr and Stanley M. Elrod of Clemmons, Steve Wood of Pfafftown, Holly Pegram of Kernersville and Jason Lucero of Walnut Grove.

Clerk of Superior Court: Democrats Tina Flowers and John Snow of Winston-Salem and Denise Hines of Kernersville will face off.

Guilford County

District Attorney 24: Democratic incumbent Avery Michelle Crump of Greensboro faces Democrat Brenton J. Boyce of Greensboro.

Commissioners: Democrat Kay Cashion and Greg Drumwright of Greensboro and Republicans Jerry Alan Branson of Julian and Alvin Robinson of McLeansville seek the at-large seats. Incumbent Republican Alan Perdue of Greensboro will face Republican Steve Arnold of High Point in District 2. Republicans George McClellan of Oak Ridge, Dan Suter of Summerfield and Pat Tillman of Greensboro vie in District 3. Democrats Anthony Izzard of Greensboro, Frankie T. Jones Jr. and Lisa McMillan of Greensboro and Republicans Kenny Abbe and Karen Coble Albright, both of Greensboro, vie in District 7.

Board of Education:

District 2: Republicans Crissy Pratt of High Point and Marc Ridgill of Liberty.

District 6: Republicans Tim Andrew of High Point and Matthew R. Kuennen of Jamestown.

Clerk of Superior Court: Incumbent Democrat Lisa Y. Johnson-Tonkins of Greensboro faces Democrat Lu-Ann Wilkinson of Jamestown.

Guilford County Sheriff: Incumbent DemocratDanny Rogers faces TJ Phipps of Greensboro and Juan Monjaras of Greensboro. Republicans Phil Byrd of Greensboro, Adam Perry Moore of Oak Ridge, Randy Powers of Greensboro, E. L. Melvin of Kernersville, Billy Queen of Oak Ridge and William White of Pleasant Garden are facing off.

Greensboro Mayor (2 nominees): Incumbent Nancy Vaughan faces Mark Timothy Cummings, Justin Outling and Eric Robert.

Greensboro City Council:

At-large candidates (6 nominees): Incumbents Marikay Abuzuaiter and Yvonne Johnson and Tally L. Buchanan, Melodi Fentress, Tracy Furman, Hugh Holston, Franca Jalloh, Dustin Keene, Katie Rossabi, and Linda Wilson.

District 1 (2 nominees): Incumbent Sharon Hightower, Felton Foushee and Timothy Kirkpatrick.

District 2 (2 nominees): Incumbent Goldie Wells, Cecile “CC” Crawford, LaToya Bernie Gathers and Portia Shipman.

District 3 (2 nominees): Bill Marshburn, Zack Matheny and Chip Roth.

District 5 (2 nominees): Incumbent Tammi Z. Thurm, Robert Bodenhamer and Tony Wilkins.

Montgomery County

Board of Commissioners: Republicans Bill Braley of Mount Gilead, Steven Hair and John Shaw of Troy.

Sheriff: Republicans Jamie Kerney and Pete Herron of Troy vie.

Rockingham County

Superior Court District 17A, Seat 2: Republicans Stan Allen of Mayodan and Jewel Ann Farlow of Reidsville will face off.

Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: Republicans Houston Barrow of Eden, Charlie Hall of Eden, Billy King Jr. of Reidsville, Tony Reece of Eden vie for 2 seats. Vanessa McGee-Smith Kearney of Reidsville, David Myers and Don Powell of Reidsville are candidates for an unexpired term.

Rockingham County Board of Education: Republicans Philip Butler of Summerfield, James Fink of Eden Kimberly Walker McDaniel of Reidsville and Paula Harvell Rakestraw of Madison are at-large candidates.

Stokes County

Stokes County Board of Commissioners (3 seats): Incumbent Republicans Wayne Barncastle of King, Rick Morris of Danbury and Andy Nickelson of Lawsonville face Caroline Scott Armstrong of King, Brad Chandler of Westfield, Mike Fulp of Pine Hall, Jake Oakley of Walnut Grove and Harold Collins and Keith Wood of Danbury.

Clerk of Superior Court: Republicans Mark Badgett of Pinnaco, Clarence “Will” Carter III of King and Brad Lankford of Danbury.

Sheriff: Republican incumbent Joey Lemons of Walnut Cover is being challenged by Jason Tuttle of King.

Surry County

District Court Judge District 17B Seat 1: Republicans Gretchen Hollar Kirkman of Mount Airy and Mark Miller of Elkin.

Surry County Board of Commissioners: Republicans Mark Marion of Dobson or Landon Tolbert of Mount Airy in the Central District. Republicans Walter D. Harris, Bill Goins and Steven R. Odum in the Mount Airy District. Republicans Eddie Harris of State Road and Tessa Saeli of Elkin in the South District.

Clerk of Superior Court: Incumbent Republican L. Neil Brendle of Dobson faces Teresa O’Dell of Mount Airy and Melissa Marion Welch of Dobson.

Surry County Board of Education: Republicans Jessica George of Siloam and Kent Whitaker of Dobson in District 3. Republicans T.J. Bledsoe, Donna McLamb and Jimmy Yokeley, all of Dobson, in District 4.

Elkin City School Board: Republicans Earl M. Blackburn, Johnny M. Blevins, Patty Crosswhite and Denny Lazar are vying in the City District.

Mount Airy Mayor: Interim Mayor Ron Niland faces Jon Cawley and Teresa Lewis.

Mount Airy Board of Commissioners: Chad Hutchens, John Pritchard and Joanna Refvem are candidates in the North Ward. Gene Clark, Phillip Thacker and Joe Zalescik are candidates in South Ward. Deborah Cochran, Tonda Phillips and Steve Yokeley are candidates for an unexpired at-large term.

Wilkes County

District Court Judge District 23 Seat 3: Republicans Jonathan Jordan of Crumpler and Laura Byrd Luffman of North Wilkesboro.

Wilkes County Board of Commissioners (5 seats): Republicans Gary D. Blevins, Barry Bush, J. Rodney Caudill and Randy D. Queen of Wilkesboro and Ralph Charlie Broyhill and Lori Higgins Call of Millers Creek, Tonya Nichols Felts and Stoney S. Greene of Purlear and Bill Sexton of Hays.

Clerk of Superior Court: Republicans Regina Combs Billings and Teresa Byers Stone, both of Hays.

Wilkes County Board of Education: Incumbents Rudy Holbrook of Elkin and Sharron Nichols Huffman of North Wilkesboro are challenged by Teresa B. Ray and Jammie Y. Jolly of Roaring River, Susan Rochette of Purlear and Tammy Stanley of North Wilkesboro.

Yadkin County

District Court Judge District 23 Seat 3: Republicans Jonathan Jordan of Crumpler and Laura Byrd Luffman of North Wilkesboro.

Yadkin County Board of Commissioners: Republican incumbents Kevin Austin of Yadkinville, Gilbert Hemric of Hamptonville, Frank Zachary of Yadkinville face challengers Rodney Gordon of Yadkinville and Cliff Collins of Hamptonville.

Sheriff: Republican incumbent Ricky Oliver of Yadkinville faces Nick Smitherman of East Bend.

Yadkin County Board of Education (3 seats): Incumbents Sam Crews of Yadkinville, Tim Parks of Union Grove and Tim Weatherman of Jonesville will be challenged by Barry M. Cole of Yadkinville.

