Winston-Salem Transit Authority to offer free rides to the polls, help voters find their polling place

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Transit Authority wants to make sure you can vote on Election Day without having to pay for a ride.

WSTA says they are launching the new Bus2Vote initiative, to make sure people can get to the polls free of charge on November 3.

“We want to make sure everyone that can vote does on Election Day. Providing information on which routes to take, along with free rides, ensures that the lack of transportation to the polls will not keep Winston-Salem citizens from exercising their rights to be heard through their vote,“ said WSTA General Manager Donna Woodson.

The transit authority has compiled a list of WSTA routes that will bring you to or near polling locations.

WSTA’s trip planner will even help individuals figure out how to get to their voting location.

Call (336) 727-2000 to get help planning your trip to the polls or visit the WSTA website to find out more.

To find out more about the election, FOX8 invites you to check out the North Carolina voting guide at Your Local Election Headquarters.