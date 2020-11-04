Why AP hasn’t called North Carolina yet

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in North Carolina’s presidential contest because the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is too early to call.

Trump has prematurely claimed that he won the state.

Though Trump was correct when he said he held a 76,000-vote lead, the race is too early to call and there are still about 200,000 mail-in ballots left to count.

As long as those ballots are postmarked by Nov. 3, state election officials have until Nov. 12 to count them. And when it comes to mail ballots, Biden is outperforming Trump.

3,620,532 one stop early voting ballots have been cast, and 977,186 absentee ballots have been cast by mail as of 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the State Board of Elections.

Out of the 7,345,481 registered voters in NC, more than 4.5 million voted early. That means voter turnout in the 2020 general election was a little over 60% in NC before Election Day.

Over 561,000 NC voters cast ballots during the last Thursday and Friday of early voting during the 2016 election, which marked the highest turnout during a two-day span that year, the board reports.

The highest election turnout in recent state history was in 2008 with 69.5%.

