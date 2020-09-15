When is the next Tillis-Cunningham North Carolina Senate debate?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sen. Thom Tillis and Cal Cunningham participated Monday night in their first of three debates during the North Carolina Senate race.

Republican incumbent Tillis and Cunningham (D) sparred for an hour on topics ranging from the response to the COVID-19 pandemic to mail-in voting.

The two will debate again on Sept. 22 at the CBS 17 studios in Raleigh. A third debate will be hosted by Spectrum News 1 on Oct. 1.

In addition to taking questions from the moderator and panelists on Sept. 22, the candidates will respond to questions from local voters regarding issues that impact their local communities.

Monday’s debate was highlighted by Tillis and Cunningham’s exchange over a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Tillis was confident the FDA wouldn’t approve anything that wasn’t safe.

“We are not going to release a vaccine that the gold standard of the FDA doesn’t require,” Tillis said.

Cunningham said he would be hesitant to take the vaccine if it was approved before the end of the year, something Tillis pounced on, calling it “irresponsible.”

Cunningham said political and financial influence has been too involved in the vaccine process while also mentioning Tillis has taken more than $400,000 from pharmaceutical companies.

Cunningham said under normal circumstances – he would have no question about the safety concerning a vaccine.

