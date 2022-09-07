GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Labor Day, for some imprecise reason, is known to be the launch of election season.

Maybe that’s why Republican Ted Budd delayed his decision about a debate with Democrat Cheri Beasley in their headliner race for the U.S. Senate. He said “after Labor Day,” and debate organizers changed their deadline. We should know about that by Friday.

But that’s just one decision on a long campaign trail. The biggest decisions will be rendered on Nov. 8, which is the General Election date this year (early voting starts Oct. 20). As of Thursday, we are officially two months until the polls open for the last time, and there is a big dance card.

There are 14 races for Congress – the state has a new district based on the 2020 census – and the maps are different this year. For instance, the 13th Congressional District that Rep. Budd (R-Advance) has served since 2016 is nowhere near his home in Davie County; it now consists of the southern half of Wake County and parts of three counties to its south and has no incumbent.

There are also two seats – one of them open – on the North Carolina Supreme Court, where Beasley formerly served as chief justice and narrowly lost re-election in 2020, before she decided to seek the nomination to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr of Winston-Salem.

There are races for all seats in the state Senate and state House (again, new districts there), but several local delegates have been re-elected (although facing write-ins on Nov. 8). Everyone else has at least one opponent.

State Sen. Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden) again will serve Rockingham and a portion of Guilford County in District 26. He will be joined in representing the Piedmont Triad in the Senate by Joyce Krawiec (R-Kernersville) in District 31, newcomer Eddie Settle (R-Wilkes County) in District 36 and veteran Ralph Hise (R-Spruce Pine) in District 37.

State Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-Greensboro) is headed back to Raleigh, and in the Triad she has been joined by Wayne Sasser (R-Albermarle) in District 67, Kanika Brown (D-Winston-Salem) in District 71, Donny Lamberth (R-Winston-Salem) in District 75, Julia C. Howard (R-Mocksville) in District 77, Sarah Stevens (R-Mount Airy) in District 90 and Kyle Hall (R-King) in District 91.

Numerous courts, school boards, boards of commissioners, town councils, soil and water boards and some sanitation districts will elect new representatives across the state.

There is much at stake, including political control of both houses of Congress, the General Assembly and possibly the state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals. On the ballot will be issues and individuals that have divided the nation.

But democracy and this process are in your hands, and there were about 2.2% more of you than there were at the end of last year.

Who is registered to vote

Voter registrations in North Carolina have increased by about 2.2% since Christmas, with Unaffiliated and women voters leading that expansion. There are 132,701 registrants electing to avoid either major party, about a 5.4% increase. Democrats lost about 5,900 registered voters, and the GOP grew by 1.3%.

Women and men both increased about 2%, but there are about a half-million more women voters in North Carolina overall.

Voter registration figures Dec. 25, 2021 Sept. 3, 2022 Change Pct. Democrats 2,495,166 2,489,342 -5,824 -0.2% Republicans 2,182,567 2,211,832 29,265 1.3% Unaffiliated 2,467,228 2,599,929 132,701 5.4% Libertarian 47,869 49,547 1,678 3.5% TOTAL 7,192,830 7,350,693 157,863 2.2% Male 3,074,066 3,136,664 62,598 2.0% Female 3,619,965 3,687,160 67,195 1.9%

The dates you need to know

Here are the important dates for this election calendar:

Friday: Deadline for absentee ballots to be made available.

Deadline for absentee ballots to be made available. Oct. 14: Last day to register to vote except for same-day registration at polling precincts.

Last day to register to vote except for same-day registration at polling precincts. Oct. 20: One-stop, early, in-person voting begins. Hours and locations will be set by county election boards and published before this date.

One-stop, early, in-person voting begins. by county election boards and published before this date. Nov. 1: Deadline for civilians to request an absentee ballot.

Deadline for civilians to request an absentee ballot. Nov. 5: Early, in-person voting ends at 3 p.m.

Early, in-person voting ends at 3 p.m. Nov. 8: Polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mail-in voting: Any voter may request, receive and vote a mail-in absentee ballot. No special circumstance or reason is needed. Registered voters in North Carolina must request an absentee ballot with an official N.C. Absentee Ballot Request Form, which can be submitted digitally through the N.C. Absentee Ballot Portal or on paper with a fillable PDF document available in English and Spanish. Those can be tracked through BallotTrax.

U.S. Senate race

Beasley and Budd also will face Libertarian Shannon Bray of Apex and Green Party candidate Matthew Hoh of Wake Forest. Burr is retiring after three terms in the Senate.

Both Beasley and Budd easily won primaries and are considered in a dead heat for the seat. Budd had declined to debate his opponents during the GOP primary.

Key factors (depending on your perspective) could be inflation/President Joe Biden’s policies, abortion rights since the fall of Roe v. Wade, Budd’s support for former President Donald Trump’s false election claims or gun control.

U.S. House races

This is the congressional map used in this year’s election. (NC GENERAL ASSEMBLY)

The Piedmont Triad has two true incumbents seeking to return to Washington in districts that are similar to those that elected them in 2020 – Virginia Foxx (R-Banner Elk) in the 5th District and Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) in the 6th – and two more incumbents who have moved into districts that include some of those 14 counties.

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-Charlotte) is the nominee in the 8th District, which includes some of the counties in his old district, and Rep. Richard Hudson (R-Concord) is nominated in the 9th, which was his old district but with new boundaries. Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-Statesville) no longer is nominated to represent the Triad, and Budd is running for Senate (his home is now in the 5th).

The 4th District also includes Alamance County, and incumbent David Price (D-Durham) is retiring. State Sen. Valerie Foushee (D-Durham) is facing newcomer Courtney Geels (R-Durham) for that seat.

Here are the candidates in all races, listed in alphabetical order. Incumbents are noted where appropriate. Current state/national elected leaders are noted:

Triad Congressional districts

4th District (Alamance, along with Orange, Durham, Granville and a speck of Person counties): State Sen. Valerie Foushee (D-Hillsborough), Courtney Geels (R-Durham).

5th District (Stokes, Surry, Davie, Yadkin, Wilkes, Alleghany and most of Forsyth counties et al): Incumbent Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-Banner Elk), Kyle Parrish (D-Cary).

6th District (Guilford, Rockingham and most of Caswell and some of Forsyth counties): Christian Castelli (R-Asheboro), incumbent Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro), Thomas Watercott (L-Greensboro).

8th District (Davidson, Montgomery counties et al): Rep. Dan Bishop (R-Charlotte), Scott Huffman (D-Harrisburg).

9th District (Randolph County et al): Rep. Richard Hudson (R-Concord), state Sen. Ben Clark (D-Raeford).

Non-Triad Congressional districts

1st District: Don Davis (D-Snow Hill), Sandy Smith (R-Rocky Mount).

2nd District: Incumbent Rep. Deborah Ross (D-Raleigh), Christine Villaverde (R-Fuquay-Varina).

3rd District: Barbara Gaskins (D-Greenville), Rep. Greg Murphy (R-Greenville).

7th District: Charles Graham (D-Lumberton), incumbent Rep. David Rouzer (R-Wilmington).

10th District: Pam Genant (D-Valdese), incumbent Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-Statesville).

11th District: Jasmine Beach-Ferrara (D-Asheville), David Coatney (L-Fletcher), state Sen. Chuck Edwards (R-Flat Rock).

12th District: Incumbent Rep. Alma Adams (D-Charlotte), Tyler Lee (R-Charlotte).

13th District: Bo Hines (R- Fuquay-Varina), state Sen. Wiley Nickel (D-Cary)

14th District: Pat Harrigan (R-Catawba), state Sen. Jeff Jackson (D-Charlotte).

General Assembly

As noted, other than unopposed candidates, all the districts for the state Senate and House are up for grabs. There are numerous newcomers, and Republicans are hoping to return their existing controls of both houses to the supermajorities they had before the courts threw out their gerrymandered maps in 2019.

Here’s the full rundown. Here are the candidates in all races, listed in alphabetical order. Incumbents are noted where appropriate.

Triad state Senate districts

NC Senate map

District 23: State Rep. Craig Meyer (D-Chapel Hill), Landon Woods (R-Yanceyville).

District 25: Sean C. Ewing (D-Mebane), incumbent Sen. Amy Scott Galey (R-Burlington).

District 26: Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden) is unopposed.

District 27: Incumbent Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro), Josh Sessoms (R-Greensboro).

District 28: Incumbent Gladys Robinson (D-Greensboro), Paul Schumacher (R-Greensboro).

District 29: Incumbent Sen. David Craven (R-Asheboro), Brooke Crump (D-Mount Gilead).

District 30: Incumbent Sen. Steve Jarvis (R-Lexington), Monique D. Johnson (D-Thomasville).

District 31: Incumbent Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Kernersville).

District 32: Incumbent Sen. Paul Lowe Jr. (D-Winston-Salem), George K. Ware (R-Winston-Salem).

District 36: Eddie Settle (R-Elkin) is unopposed.

District 37: Incumbent Sen. Ralph Hise (R-Spruce Pine) is unopposed.

Triad state House districts

NC House district map

District 50: Charles Lopez (R-Mebane), Renee Price (D-Hillsborough).

District 54: Walter Petty (R-Siler City), incumbent Rep. Robert T. Reives (D-Goldston).

District 57: Michelle C. Bardsley (R-Greensboro), incumbent Rep. Ashton Clemmons (D-Greensboro).

District 58: Chrissy Smith (R-Greensboro), incumbent Rep. Amos Quick (D-Greensboro).

District 59: Incumbent Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett), Sherrie Young (D-Greensboro).

District 60: Bob Blasingame (R-Jamestown), incumbent Rep. Cecil Brockman (D-High Point).

District 61: Incumbent Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-Greensboro) is unopposed.

District 62: Incumbent Rep. John Faircloth (R-High Point), Brandon Gray (D-Oak Ridge).

District 63: Incumbent Rep. Ricky Hurtado (D-Graham), Stephen Ross (R-Burlington).

District 64: Ron Osborne (D-Graham), Dennis Riddell (R-Snow Camp).

District 65: Jay Donecker (D-Reidsville), incumbent Rep. Reece Pyrtle (R-Stoneville).

District 67: Wayne Sasser (R-Albermarle) is unopposed.

District 70: Brian Biggs (R-Trinity), Susan Lee Scott (D-Asheboro).

District 71: Kanika Brown (D-Winston-Salem) is unpposed.

District 72: Incumbent Rep. Amber M. Baker (D-Winston-Salem), Shelton Stallworthy (R-Winston-Salem).

District 74: Carla Catalan Day (D-Winston-Salem), incumbent Rep. Jeff Zenger (R-Lewisville).

District 75: Incumbent Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Winston-Salem) is unopposed.

District 77: Incumbent Rep. Julia C. Howard (R-Mocksville) is unopposed.

District 78: Erik Davis (D-Asheboro), Neal Jackson (R-Robbins).

District 80: Dennis S. Miller (D-Thomasville), incumbent Rep. Sam Watford (R-Thomasville).

District 81: Incumbent Rep. Larry Potts (R-Lexington), Joe Watkins (D-Lexington).

District 90: Sarah Stevens (R-Mount Airy) is unopposed.

District 91: Incumbent Rep. Kyle Hall (R-King) is unopposed.

District 93: Ben Massey (D-Grassy Creek), incumbent Rep. Ray Pickett (R-Blowing Rock).

Courts

Many eyes are on these races because Republicans see an opportunity to seize control of the state Supreme Court, which hasn’t been the case since the General Assembly made the races partisan. Chief Justice Paul Newby’s victory over Beasley made the margin one for Democrats (4-3), and one of those Democrats, Robin Hudson, is retiring.

Two sitting judges on the state Court of Appeals, Republican Richard Dietz and Democrat Lucy Inman are vying for that spot. Longtime incumbent Sam Ervin IV also is in a tough race against Trey Allen.

In the Court of Appeals, the GOP is trying to maintain or expand the advantage it already owns through the four seats on the ballot.

Here’s the full rundown. Here are the candidates in all races, listed in alphabetical order. Incumbents are noted where appropriate.

Supreme Court

Associate Justices Seat 03: Richard Dietz (R-Raleigh), Lucy Inman (D-Raleigh).

Richard Dietz (R-Raleigh), Lucy Inman (D-Raleigh). Associate Justice Seat 05: Trey Allen (R-Hillsborough), incumbent Sam J. Ervin IV (D- Morganton).

Court of Appeals

Seat 8: Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D-Oxford) vs. Julee Tate Flood (R-Holly Springs).

Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D-Oxford) vs. Julee Tate Flood (R-Holly Springs). Seat 9: Brad A. Salmon (D-Sanford), Donna Stroud (R-Garner).

Brad A. Salmon (D-Sanford), Donna Stroud (R-Garner). Seat 10: Gale Murray Adams (D-Fayetteville, John M. Tyson (R- Fayetteville).

Gale Murray Adams (D-Fayetteville, John M. Tyson (R- Fayetteville). Seat 11: Incumbent Darren Jackson (D-Raleigh), Michael Stading (R-Charlotte).

Triad county races on the ballot

There are a variety of races across the 14 counties. Many school boards and boards of commissioners are competitive. Many judicial races are not. Here’s a list compiled from the state’s most recently posted lineup.

Alamance County

District Court Judge District 15A, Seat 1: Brad Allen (D-Burlington) is unopposed.

District Attorney 17: Sean Boone (R-Graham) is unopposed.

Commissioners (2 open seats): Steve Carter (R-Burlington), Anthony Pierce (D-Haw River), Craig Turner (R-Burlington).

District Court 15A: Brad Allen of Burlington

Clerk of Superior Court: Meredith Tuck Edwards (R-Graham) is unopposed.

Sheriff: Incumbent Terry Johnson (R-Snow Camp), Kelly white (D-Burlington).

Board of Education (3 seats): Leonard Harrison, Dan W. Ingle, Chuck Marsh, Charles Parker, Seneca Rogers and Avery Wagoner

Soil and Water Conservation Supervisor: Otha Hawkins, Willie Holiday, David Morrow, Ricky Reid, Donna Vanhook, Brandy Whitaker.

Alleghany County

Superior Court Judge District 23, Seat 1: Michael D. Duncan (R-Wilkesboro) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 23, Seat 1: Rob Crumpton (R-Wilkesboro) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 23, Seat 2: Bill Brooks (R-Wilkesboro) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 23, Seat 3: Laura Byrd Luffman (R- North Wilkesboro) is unopposed.

District Attorney 34: Tom E. Horner (R-Moravian Falls) is unopposed.

Commissioners (5 seats): Timmy Evans (R-Ennice), Jim Halsey (D-Sparta), Bobby Irwin (R-Sparta), Brad Mabe (D-Laurel Springs), Bill Osborne (D-Piney Creek), Greg Walker (R-Glade Valley).

Board of Education (5 seats): Amy Bottomley (R-Ennice), Brant Burgiss (D-Laurel Springs), Donna Moxley Rea (R-Sparta), Rick Wooten (R-Sparta).

Alleghany Clerk of Superior Court: Susie Gambill (D-Sparta), Gary Justin West (R-Laurel Springs).

Sheriff: Graylen Blevins (U-Sparta), Bryan Maines (D-Sparta).

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor: Jena Smith Reeves, Dustin Sheets, Yancy Sparks.

Caswell County

Superior Court District 17A, Seat 1: John M. Morris (R-Eden), Ed Wilson (D-Eden).

Superior Court District 17A, Seat 2: Stan Allen (R-Mayodan) is unopposed.

District Court District 17A, Seat 1: Chris Freeman (R-Wentworth) is unopposed.

District Court District 17A, Seat 2: Christine Fields Strader (R- Madison) is unopposed.

District Court District 17A, Seat 3: Erica Standfield Brandon (R-Reidsville) is unopposed.

District Attorney 22: Jason Ramey (R-Stoneville) is unopposed.

Commissioners: District 1: Frank Rose (R-Yanceyville), Tony Smith (U-Blanch); District 2: Finch Holt (R-Ruffin) is unopposed. District 5: Tim Yarbrough (R-Prospect Hill) is unopposed.

Clerk of Superior Court: John I. Satterfield (D-Pelham) is unopposed.

Sheriff: Tony Durden (D-Pelham) is unopposed.

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor: Lynn W. Massey, Joan C. Slade.

Davidson County

Superior Court Judge District 22B Seat 1: Robert A Broadie (R-High Point) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 1: Mary F. Covington (R-Lexington) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 2: Jon Myers (R- Lexington) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 3: Terry Carlton (R-Advance) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 4: Rosalind Baker (D-Lexington), David S. Doherty (R-Lexington).

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 5: Jon Welborn (R- Advance) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 6: Carlos E. Jane (R-Winston-Salem) is unopposed.

District Attorney 33: Garry W. Frank (R-Lexington) is unopposed.

Commissioners: Tonya Lanier (D-Lexington), Matt Mizell (R-Winston-Salem), Steve Shell (R-Lexington), Karen Watford (R-Thomasville).

Clerk of Superior Court: Sandie Tysinger Chappell (R- Thomasville) is unopposed.

Register of Deeds: Michael E. Horne (R-Lexington) is unopposed.

Sheriff: Richie Simmons (R-Thomasville) is unopposed.

Davidson County Board of Education: Matt Alspaugh (Winston-Salem), Shelia Blower (Lexington), Ashley Carroll (Thomasville), Nick Jarvis (Lexington), Neal N. Motsinger (Winston-Salem), Josh Nifong (Lexington), Michelle Shores (Lexington).

Handy Sanitary District Supervisor: Charlie Hobson, Norman Hunt, Pauline Weaver.

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor: Jonathan Hill, Katrina Milburn, Shane Snider, Stephen Briggs.

Davie County

Superior Court Judge District 22B Seat 1: Robert A Broadie (R-High Point) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 1: Mary F. Covington (R-Lexington) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 2: Jon Myers (R- Lexington) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 3: Terry Carlton (R-Advance) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 4: Rosalind Baker (D-Lexington), David S. Doherty (R-Lexington).

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 5: Jon Welborn (R- Advance) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 22B, Seat 6: Carlos E. Jane (R-Winston-Salem) is unopposed.

District Attorney 33: Garry W. Frank (R-Lexington) is unopposed.

Commissioners: Benita Finney (R-Advance), Brent Schoaf (R-Advance)

Board of Education: Joe Caudle (R-Yadkinville), Marie Helms (R-Advance), Con Shelton (R-Mocksville).

Clerk of Superior Court: Jason Lawrence (R-Mocksville) is unopposed.

Sheriff: J.D. Hartman (R-Mocksville) is unopposed.

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor: Justin Miller, Arnold Weatherman.

Forsyth County

Superior Court Judge District 21A Seat 1: Richard S. Gottlieb (R- Winston-Salem) is unopposed.

Superior Court Judge District 21A Seat 2: Aaron J. Berlin (R- Clemmons) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 21 Seat 1: Valene K. McMasters (D-Winston-Salem) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 21A Seat 2: Fred Adams (D- Clemmons) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 21A Seat 3: Ted Kazakos (R- Lewisville) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 21A Seat 4: George Cleland (D- Winston-Salem) is unopposed.

District Attorney 31: Denise S. Hartsfield (D-Winston-Salem), Jim O’Neill (R-Winston-Salem).

Commissioners: At-Large: Dan Beese (D-Winston-Salem), Terri Mrazek (R-Belews Creek); District A: Tonya D. McDaniel (D-Winston-Salem), Michael R. Owens (R-Winston-Salem), Reginald Reid (R-Winston-Salem), Shai Woodbury (D-Winston-Salem); District B: Don Martin (R-Tobaccoville) is unopposed.

Forsyth County Board of Education:

At-large candidates: Sarah Absher (R-Winston-Salem), Sabrina Coone-Godfrey (D-Winston-Salem), Allen Daniel (R-Clemmons), Regina Garner (L-Winston-Salem), Michael Hardman (R-Winston-Salem), Deanna Kaplan (D-Winston-Salem), Richard Watts (D-Winston-Salem).

Sarah Absher (R-Winston-Salem), Sabrina Coone-Godfrey (D-Winston-Salem), Allen Daniel (R-Clemmons), Regina Garner (L-Winston-Salem), Michael Hardman (R-Winston-Salem), Deanna Kaplan (D-Winston-Salem), Richard Watts (D-Winston-Salem). District 1: Alex B. Bohannon (D-Winston-Salem), Trevonia “BG” Brown-Gaither (D-Winston-Salem).

Alex B. Bohannon (D-Winston-Salem), Trevonia “BG” Brown-Gaither (D-Winston-Salem). District 2: Robert Barr (R-Clemmons), Jennifer Castillo (D-Winston-Salem), Leah H. Crowley (R-Winston-Salem), Stanley M. Elrod (R-Clemmons), Steve Wood (R-Pfafftown).

Clerk of Superior Court: Denise Hines (D-Kernersville) is unopposed.

Sheriff: Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. (D-Clemmons), Ernie G. Leyba (R-Winston-Salem).

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor: Mark Apple, Toby Bost.

Guilford County

Superior Court Judge District 18C Seat 1: Stuart Albright (D-Greensboro) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 18 Seat 1: Marc Ross Tyrey (D- Stokesdale) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 18 Seat 2: Larry L. Archie (D- Greensboro) is unopposed.

District Attorney 24: Avery Michelle Crump (D-Greensboro) is unopposed.

Commissioners: At-large: Kay Cashion (D-Greensboro), Jerry Alan Branson (R-Julian); District 1: Carlvena Foster (D-High Point) is unopposed; District 2: Alan Perdue (R-Greensboro), Paul Meinhart (D-Julian); District 3: Derek Mobley (D- Greensboro), Pat Tillman (R-Greensboro); District 7: Kenny Abbe (R-Greensboro), Frankie T. Jones Jr. (D-Greensboro).

Board of Education:

At-large: Demetria Carter (R-Greensboro), Alan Sherouse (D-Greensboro).

Demetria Carter (R-Greensboro), Alan Sherouse (D-Greensboro). District 2: Amanda Cook (D-High Point), Crissy Pratt (R-High Point).

Amanda Cook (D-High Point), Crissy Pratt (R-High Point). District 4: Deon Clark (D-McLeansville), Linda Welborn (R- Greensboro).

Deon Clark (D-McLeansville), Linda Welborn (R- Greensboro). District 6: Khem D. Irby (D-Greensboro), Tim Andrew (R-High Point).

Khem D. Irby (D-Greensboro), Tim Andrew (R-High Point). District 8: Deena Hayes-Greene (D-Greensboro) is unopposed.

Clerk of Superior Court: Lisa Y. Johnson-Tonkins (D-Greensboro) is unopposed.

Sheriff: Phil Byrd (R-Greensboro), Danny Rogers (D-Greensboro).

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor: David Crawford, Josh Myers, Anna Gerringer Amoriello, Joshua Brown.

Archdale Mayor: Lewis W. Dorsett (Trinity) is unopposed.

Archdale City Council: At-large: Kelly Grooms, Lorie Mabe-McCroskey; Ward 1: Larry Warlick is unopposed; Ward 4, John A. Glass is unopposed.

Montgomery County

District Court Judge District 20A Seat 1: Phillip Cornett (R- Norwood) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 20A Seat 2: John R. Nance (R- Stanfield) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 20A Seat 1: Thai Vang (R-Troy) is unopposed.

District Attorney 28: T. Lynn Clodfelter (R-Norwood) is unopposed.

Montgomery County Board of Commissioners: At-large: Wade Auman (D-Biscoe), Steven Hair (R-Troy), Rosa Little (D-Mount Gilead), John Shaw (R-Troy).

Clerk of Superior Court: John K. Deaton (R-Biscoe) is unopposed.

Montgomery County Board of Education: District 1: Annie Evans, Ricquella McCallum; District 3: Bryan Dozier, Sherri Harris Allgood; District 6: Mark Cummins, Tommy A. Blake; District 7: Angela Evans Smith is unopposed.

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor: Misty W. Maness, Scott Maynor.

Star Mayor: Bill Hudson is unopposed.

Star Board of Commissioners: Jennifer D. Fountain, Aaron Russell.

Troy Mayor: Craig Jones is unopposed.

Troy Board of Commissioners: Kayren Brantley, Angela Elkins, Bruce Hamilton.

Randolph County

Superior Court District 19B, Seat 2: Taylor Browne (R-Asheboro) is unopposed.

District Court District 19B, Seat 1: Sarah Neely Lanier (R-Asheboro) is unopposed.

District Court District 19B, Seat 3: Darren Allen (R-Asheboro) is unopposed.

District Court District 19B, Seat 4: Scott Etheridge (R-Asheboro) is unopposed.

Randolph County Board of Commissioners: District 2: Darrell Fry (R-Archdale) is unopposed; District 3: David Allen (R-Liberty) is unopposed; District 4: Hope Haywood (R-Asheboro), Kimberly Walker (D-Sophia).

Clerk of Superior Court: Pam Hill (R-Asheboro) is unopposed.

Register of Deeds: Krista M. Lowe (R-Randleman) is unopposed.

Randolph County Sheriff: Greg Seabolt (R-Denton), Sean Walker (D-Sophia).

Randolph County Board of Education: David carter, Phillip Lanier, Kurt Melvin, Shannon Craven Whitaker, Fred Burgess.

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor: Carrie Guess-Slatosky, Brian Ward.

Rockingham County

Superior Court District 17A, Seat 1: John M. Morris (R-Eden), Ed Wilson (D-Eden).

Superior Court District 17A, Seat 2: Stan Allen (R-Mayodan) is unopposed.

District Court District 17A, Seat 1: Chris Freeman (R-Wentworth) is unopposed.

District Court District 17A, Seat 2: Christine Fields Strader (R- Madison) is unopposed.

District Court District 17A, Seat 3: Erica Standfield Brandon (R-Reidsville) is unopposed.

District Attorney 22: Jason Ramey (R-Stoneville) is unopposed.

Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: Houston Barrow (R-Eden), Charlie Hall (R-Stoneville), Don Powell (R-Reidsville).

Rockingham County Board of Education: At-large: Republicans Philip Butler (R-Summerfield), Kimberly Walker McDaniel (R-Reidsville), Paula Harvell Rakestraw (R- Madison).

Clerk of Superior Courts: Abner M. Bullins (R-Eden), Kelly Stanfield Carter (U-Reidsville).

Sheriff: Sam Page (R-Eden), Tyrone Scales (D-Eden).

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor: Walter H. Moore III, Scott Shoulars.

Stokes County

District Court Judge District 17B Seat 1: Gretchen Hollar Kirkman (R-Mount Airy) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 17B Seat 2: Tom Langan (R-Pilot Mountain) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 17B Seat 3: Narian M. Boone (R- Mount Airy) is unopposed.

District Attorney 23: Tim Watson (R-Mount Airy) is unopposed.

Stokes County Board of Commissioners (3 seats): Rick Morris (R-Danbury), Brad Chandler (R-Westfield), Keith Wood (R-Danbury).

Stokes County Board of Education: Caroline Scott Armstrong Beam (D-King), Justin Duncan (R- Germantown), Mike Rogers (R-Walnut Grove).

Clerk of Superior Court: Kathy Joy Kiser (D-King), Brad Lankford (R-Danbury).

Sheriff: Joey Lemons (R-Walnut Cove) is unopposed.

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor: Johnny East, Darrel Lester, Buck Boxley.

Surry County

District Court Judge District 17B Seat 1: Gretchen Hollar Kirkman (R-Mount Airy) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 17B Seat 2: Tom Langan (R-Pilot Mountain) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 17B Seat 3: Narian M. Boone (R- Mount Airy) is unopposed.

District Attorney 23: Tim Watson (R-Mount Airy) is unopposed.

Surry County Board of Commissioners: Central District: Ken Badgett (D-Dobson), Mark Marion (R-Dobson); Mount Airy District: Bill Goins (R-Mount Airy) is unopposed; South District: Frank Beals (U-State Road), Eddie Harris (R-State Road).

Clerk of Superior Court: L. Neil Brendle (R-Dobson) is unopposed.

Sheriff: Steve C. Hiatt (R-Mount Airy)is unopposed.

Surry County Board of Education: District 2: Mamie McKinney Sutphin (D-Pilot Mountain), Tony L. Hutchens (R-Mount Airy); District 3: Melissa Key Atkinson (U-Siloam), Kent Whitaker (R-Dobson); District 4: T.J. Bledsoe (R-Dobson) is unopposed.

Elkin City School Board: City District: Will Ballard (U-Elkin), Earl M. Blackburn (R-Elkin), Johnny M. Blevins (R-Elkin), Mary Keller (U-Elkin); West District: Debbie Brown (U-State Road), Jennifer Kleinheksel (R-State Road).

Mount Airy City School Board: At-Large: Tim Matthews (D- Mount Airy) is unopposed; District A: Kyle A. Leonard (R-Mount Airy) is unopposed; District B: Ben Cooke (R-Mount Airy) is unopposed.

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor: Chad Keith Chilton, Joe Zalescik, Brad Boyd.

Dobson Mayor: Ricky K. Draughn is unopposed.

Dobson Commissioner: J. Wayne Atkins, Sharon Gates-Hodges, John Jonczak, Walter White.

Elkin Commissioner: William Gwyn, Cicely McCulloch.

Mount Airy Mayor: Ron Niland, Jon Cawley.

Mount Airy Board of Commissioners: North Ward: Chad Hutchens, John Pritchard; South Ward: Gene Clark, Phillip Thacker; At-Large (unexpired): Deborah Cochran, Steve Yokeley.

Pilot Mountain Mayor: Evan J. Cockerham is unopposed.

Pilot Mountain Commissioner: Donna M. Kiger, Scott Needham.

Wilkes County

Superior Court Judge District 23, Seat 1: Michael D. Duncan (R-Wilkesboro) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 23, Seat 1: Rob Crumpton (R-Wilkesboro) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 23, Seat 2: Bill Brooks (R-Wilkesboro) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 23, Seat 3: Laura Byrd Luffman (R- North Wilkesboro) is unopposed.

District Attorney 34: Tom E. Horner (R-Moravian Falls) is unopposed.

Wilkes County Board of Commissioners: Stoney S. Greene (R-Purlear), Bill Sexton (R-Hays).

Clerk of Superior Court: Regina Combs Billings (R-Hays) is unopposed.

Sheriff: Chris Shew (R-Wilkesboro) is unopposed.

Ronda Commissioners: Roberta “Mickey” Cruise, Gene Fowler, Bobby Munsey, Chris Nelson, Helen T. Porter, JoAnn Royal, Victor Varela, Manuel Wood.

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor: Brian L. Parker, Claude E. Shew Jr.

Yadkin County

Superior Court Judge District 23, Seat 1: Michael D. Duncan (R-Wilkesboro) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 23, Seat 1: Rob Crumpton (R-Wilkesboro) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 23, Seat 2: Bill Brooks (R-Wilkesboro) is unopposed.

District Court Judge District 23, Seat 3: Laura Byrd Luffman (R- North Wilkesboro) is unopposed.

District Attorney 34: Tom E. Horner (R-Moravian Falls) is unopposed.

Yadkin County Board of Commissioners: Kevin Austin (R- Yadkinville), Cliff Collins (R-Hamptonville), Frank Zachary (R-Yadkinville).

Clerk of Superior Court: Beth Williams Holcomb (R-East Bend) is unopposed.

Yadkin County Coroner: Slim Collins (R-East Bend) is unopposed.

Yadkin County Register of Deeds: Aric Wilhelm (R-Yadkinville) is unopposed.

Sheriff: Nick Smitherman (R-East Bend) is unopposed.

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor: Craig Moxley, Justin Somers.

Boonville Mayor: Vaughn Benton is unopposed.

Boonville Commissioners: Tim Driver, Justin S. Phillips, Greg Wagoner.

East Bend Mayor: James Dunn is unopposed.

East Bend Commissioners: Dawn E. Hobson, Wanda Spillman Johnson, Neal Nichols.

Jonesville Mayor: Anita Darnell is unopposed.

Jonesville Town Council: Scott, Darnell, Andy Green, Misty Matthews.

More information

