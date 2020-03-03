What you need to know for Super Tuesday in North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

North Carolina is one of 14 states voting in Super Tuesday, and before you head to the polls there are some changes in place since the last election.

For starters, the state required counties to use some form of paper ballots by the 2020 election cycle.

"I think people will like it better because they've got a piece of paper that they can look at and see that that's who they voted for," said Ruth Huneycutt, director of the Davidson County Board of Elections.

In Davidson County, voters will now be able to physically hold their ballot before it's tallied.

The new ExpressVote machines allow voters to insert a blank card into the machine. Voters select their candidates on a touch screen and then their card is ejected. If everything on the card appears correct voters will insert it into a tabulator, which records their vote.

"I think they went well during early voting, we had no problems whatsoever with them," Huneycutt said.

Huneycutt has over 30 years of experience working elections. She says the biggest headache during the primaries is voters don't remember their registered party and don't understand the limitations.

"The only time it matters what party you are in is in a primary, and the party you are, you have to vote for," Huneycutt said.

The exception is unaffiliated voters.

"So unaffiliated has really grown in numbers because of the fact that you can choose Democrat this primary, Republican next primary, Libertarian the next primary. You can make a choice," Huneycutt said.

The primaries are setting the stage for the November election and Huneycutt is eager for people to take part in the process.

"Just get out and vote! We've worked very hard to get ready for you, so we hope people will turn out. It's not more work for us to vote ten people than it is to vote one person," Huneycutt said.

Voters are not required to show ID. Earlier this year a federal court blocked North Carolina's voter ID law from taking effect.