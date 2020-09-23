Watch the FOX8 pre-debate show here

Watch the FOX8 pre-debate show above that aired ahead of Tuesday night’s debate between Senator Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham.

A new FOX8 WGHP/Emerson College poll shows Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham with a lead over incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis (R) in the North Carolina Senate race.

Monday’s poll asked voters for whom they would cast their vote in the North Carolina Senate race if the election were held today.

Cunningham received 48.9 percent while Tillis had 43 percent.

A total of 8.1 percent of those polled said they were undecided.

FOX8’s Bob Buckley and CBS 17’s Marius Payton and Angela Taylor moderated the debate.