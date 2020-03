WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Voting hours will be extended at Miller Park Recreation in Winston-Salem.

The Forsyth County Board of Elections recommended to the N.C. Board of Elections that voting hours be extended to 8:30 p.m.

This comes after the polling place ran out of Democratic ballots, causing long lines.

The state board voted to extend the hours of the polling place, located at 400 Leisure Lane, to 8:10 p.m.