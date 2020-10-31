Vice President Pence visits Elizabeth City, North Carolina Saturday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Four years ago, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence won in every county in the Northeastern corner of North Carolina except Pasquotank County — which was one of his stops this afternoon.

The vice president made two appearances in North Carolina Saturday on the last day of early voting.

The Make American Great Again North Carolina rallies began at 11:30 a.m. where Pence addressed voters in Wilson, North Carolina. Then, at 1:30 p.m. he met with supporters at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport.

At the airport rally, Martha and David Jackson of Elizabeth City said pay no attention to the “fake news.” The Jackson’s have a southern favorite in describing the man they call the best-ever president — “He’s the best thing since sliced bread,” said Martha.

Martha and David Jackson of Elizabeth City

(Courtesy: WAVY Anchor & Reporter Regina Mobley)

In a sprint to the finish, Pence rolled out his message of a conservative Supreme Court, law and order, and a crackdown on China to about 700 hundred supporters in Elizabeth City.

“I ran here as fast as I could, because, it’s good to be back in the Tar Heel State of North Carolina,” said Pence as he took the podium.

In the campaign’s 12th Tar Heel State stop, he delivered his “do-no-harm” message to a state where more than half of voters have already cast their ballots.

“On November 3, we need North Carolina to show America, that this is Trump Country,” he continued.

While Pence was in North Carolina, running mate Trump was in Pennsylvania commenting on his positive response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The polls currently have Joe Biden and Kamala Harris up by between 6% and 12%. Some in Pasquotank County are concerned as 2020 demographics and new voters have changed the Tar Heel State’s political landscape.

Tim Lawler, who was sporting a 2016 Trump campaign denim jacket, is aware of the polling data but says the polls and the news are fake.

“I’m pumped, and I think Donald Trump is gonna pull this off. I think a lot of naysayers are out there,” said Lawler.

“We need four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House,” Pence shouted.

However, in local election news, it could be ‘no more years’ for North Carolina’s U.S. Senator Tom Tillis as he is behind his Democrat challenger Cal Cunningham. Democrats need a net gain of four seats to flip the Senate.

Attendees needed to register early for the event and had temperature checks, were instructed to wear masks, and hand sanitizer was readily available.

